Falmouth Approves $180k for Falmouth Affordable Housing Project

FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials have approved about $177,000 for the Megganesset Crossing Affordable Housing project.

Developer Michael Galasso told the select board that it would fund final additions including a play area for children for the 10-unit development.

“We developed this project to be an example of a good 40-b that fits into the community and I think we achieve that. We now have 34 resident living there—we had a recent birth. Many of our residents or single working moms. We have 17 children there,” said Galasso.

The play area and community garden must be finished in order to complete an audit that will allow the project to access their full approved funds.

“One of the conditions that you have is that we wouldn’t be able to access the funds until we completed the audit. Well, if you look at the audit requirements, we can’t complete the audit until we have all the amenities completed. The amenities for this project are the play area and the community garden,” Galasso told select board members.

Select board members approved of changing the conditions of the money so the project could access $40,000 to $50,000 to complete the amenities and finish the audit, then acquire the full funds.

Built during the pandemic, the development is also designed to be carbon neutral, as the state looks to hit net-zero greenhouse emissions by 2050.

