Falmouth Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested by State Police

May 23, 2023

FALMOUTH – The suspect associated with the robbery of a Rockland Trust bank in Falmouth has been arrested by law enforcement, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney office. 

Petar Petyoshin, 40, of Edgartown was arrested on charges of Armed and Masked Robbery with a Firearm, Bomb Threat, larceny Over $1,200, Carjacking, and seven counts of Kidnapping. 

The arrest was made by members of the Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations Team with the assistance of the Falmouth, Edgartown, and Oak Bluffs Police Departments. 

He is expected to be arraigned today in Falmouth District Court by Assistant District Attorney Michael Giardino. 

 

