Falmouth Chamber Makes Coronavirus Preparations

FALMOUTH-The Falmouth Chamber of Commerce has made preparations as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

All chamber events for the remainder of the month have been cancelled. At this time, their annual meeting and awards dinner event is still on pace to be held on April 16.

Chamber President Michael Kasparian said it’s still a fluid situation that requires constant supervision.

“I think people are being very cautious,” Kasparian said, “and we’re optimistic that people are taking the proper measures to prepare to protect themselves and their loved ones, and businesses are really, I think, taking a look at the safety of their employees.”

The visitors center has been closed through the end of the month. Arraignments have being made to enact remote work.

Kasparian said that he hasn’t noticed any major concerns from business owners regarding the virus, and he’s confident that work can continue in order to ensure profitable months ahead.

“It’s going to be a tough 30 days going forward, but if everybody does what they’re supposed to do, I think we’ll have a very bright and sunny summer and future,” he said.

Kasparian said that as the summer season is still fairly far off, travel plans and other activities are still scheduled. He is confident that the outbreak can be limited if people follow hygienic guidelines and protect themselves.

In the meantime, Falmouth restaurants are offering takeout and delivery options during the pandemic. The Chamber has provided that information, along with other resources, on a new page at their website. That website can be accessed by clicking here.