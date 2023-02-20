Falmouth Hotel Sells For Over $50 Million

FALMOUTH – A waterfront Cape Cod hotel has sold for roughly $54 million.

The Sea Crest Beach Hotel in North Falmouth was recently acquired by hospitality investors Certares and HHM.

“The Sea Crest has an almost 100-year old history as a premier leisure destination and community mainstay within the Boston area, and we look forward to owning an asset with such a strong local and regional presence,” Director at Certares Mike Kusy said.

HHM will keep operating the location. The company’s President & CEO Naveen Kakarla hinted at possible upgrades for the Sea Crest.

“We are delighted to invest alongside Certares and to continue our focus on adding guest experiences, new amenities, and even capital improvements to an already great beach hotel,” he said.

The 263-room establishment neighbors Old Silver Beach and offers views of Buzzards Bay.

Documents with the Barnstable County Registry of Deeds had the maximum loan amount for the transaction at $55.9 million, with financing coming from Leader Bank.

The Enterprise reported the final sale amount was $53,877,100.

A previous sale of the Sea Crest was covered in 2016, when Delaware North purchased it for $26 million. That company’s chairman is billionaire Jeremy Jacobs, who also owns the Boston Bruins.

The news about the Sea Crest follows the sales of the Dan’l Webster Inn and the Cape Codder Resort & Spa last year.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter