Falmouth Cancels Fourth of July Fireworks

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Fireworks Committee has announced that it will not be able to produce the 2021 Fourth of July Fireworks event this year due to ongoing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The committee said that it must make non-refundable deposits and insurance payments with its contractor Atlas PyroVision within 60 days of July 4, and with no word from the town on clearance for the fireworks, the committee was unable to commit to the event.

“Current Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines along with the protocols set by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts have created an extensive list of unknown regarding holding an event of this size safely,” said the committee in a statement.

Organizers of the event said that they will develop alternative plans for a safe holiday celebration.

Such possible plans include a Patriotic Home Decorating Contest and a town-wide availability of the committee’s commemorative book “40 Years of Falmouth Fireworks – A Patriotic Tribute.”

“This past year will long be remembered for its unprecedented challenges and for how we as Falmouth citizens came together to meet those challenges. Rest assured that we have already begun to work towards 2022.”