FALMOUTH – Just as one winner is found on Nantucket, a Falmouth resident, Luciano Bastos, has claimed a $1 million lottery jackpot.

Bastos purchased his ticket at the Express Mart on MacArthur Blvd. in Buzzards Bay.

He chose to take the one-time payment of $650,000, according to lottery officials.

Nantucket resident Kevin Purcell also won a million dollar prize recently, and also chose the cash option to put towards a house.