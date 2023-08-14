Falmouth Native Indicted in Fatal Crash

FALMOUTH – Noelle Tavares of North Falmouth was recently indicted by a grand jury in Maine on charges that include manslaughter, operating under the influence, and driving to endanger.

The surviving passenger of a crash that killed four Maine Maritime Academy students in December has been indicted on 13 charges.

Officials said Joshua Goncalves-Radding of North Babylon, New York, was driving a 2013 Range Rover when the vehicle left the road, crashed into a tree and erupted into flames.

“Tavares aided in the unlawful conduct which directly contributed to the tragic crash,” said Robert Granger, District Attorney for Washington and Hancock Maine counties

Four of the seven people in the vehicle were killed, while the three survivors were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

All seven people involved were Maine Maritime Academy students.