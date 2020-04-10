Falmouth Officials Address Concerns Over Beach Parking Lot Closures

FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials have addressed concerns about the recent closure of beach parking lots in the town to force more social distancing in response to the coronavirus.

The closures came last week multiple reports of people congregating at the lots. The closures were announced prior to Governor Charlie Baker’s orders to close parking areas at state beaches.

Town Manager Julian Suso said that while Baker didn’t specifically mention municipal beaches, keeping the beach parking lot ban in place provides the town with an opportunity to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Suso said rescinding the town’s decision would not align with the “spirit” of the directive.

“That definitely is in contravention to the Governor’s emergency order,” Suso said.

Suso understands that the order is an inconvenience, but continued to say that everyone in the town will be “much better off” if social distancing continues.

Health Agent Scott McGann believes that it is important to continue to handle the fluid situation carefully, but mentioned that the lots could potentially re-open soon if things go well.

“I think we should just get through the peak,” he said, “and if that gets us into a better shape in two or three weeks, then we can just start unlocking them.”

Selectmen Chair Megan English Braga explained that local police officers still have to maintain their duty to keep residents safe. She personally believes that asking officers to break up gatherings within parking lots is not responsible of the town and a waste of valuable resources.

Selectwoman Susan Moran said it is crucial for everyone to pull together and maintain these practices now, as it can allow local businesses to thrive during the tourism season when it arrives.