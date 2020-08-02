Falmouth Officials Review Email Issue Related to Virus Aid

FALMOUTH – Falmouth officials have followed up on an issue regarding their request to the state for $400,000 in coronavirus aid.

An email inquiry was sent out by the town to the state in June. In it, officials requested grant funding from the Community Development Block Grant program, made possible by the federal CARES Act.

Despite evidence from multiple Falmouth officials that the request was sent and delivered to virtual mailboxes within the town, the state claimed that they had no record of receiving it.

“We have every reason to believe that it successfully left our institution,” Falmouth IT Director Greg Banwarth said.

“But just like regular mail, once you hand it off to the postman, it can get lost at a variety of other junctures.”

Selectman Samuel Patterson noted that the town should look into ensuring that these errors do not occur in the future.

“Is there a system that we can put in place? Because this is just too much money lost, at a time when we really need those dollars,” Patterson said.

Banwarth explained that there’s no perfect system to ensure that all parties have received all emails sent by the town.

The Department of Housing and Community Development has since advised that the application from the town has been received, and Falmouth could be eligible for future funding if more money becomes available.