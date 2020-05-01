Falmouth Road Race to be Run “At Home” This Summer

FALMOUTH – The 2020 New Balance Falmouth Road Race, originally set for Sunday, August 16, will be going virtual to become the New Balance Falmouth Road Race “At-Home Edition.”

The 48th running of the race will be celebrated as a virtual event beginning Saturday, August 15 – on the birthday of late founder Tommy Leonard – and concluding on Saturday, August 29, with runners covering seven miles in their own neighborhood any time during that period.

The Falmouth Board of Selectmen recently implemented a “no large event” policy through the end of August.

As a result, race organizers have designed an experience for everyone to participate in while staying safe and adhering to social distancing guidelines.

“With safety the top priority, we see an ‘At-Home’ event as the ideal option for 2020,” said Scott Ghelfi, president of the Falmouth Road Race, Inc., board of directors.

“Although it’s sad to think of a summer in Falmouth without the usual race spectacle along our shores, conducting an ‘At-Home’ event will not only give runners from everywhere the chance to experience the Falmouth spirit but also give Falmouth Road Race, Inc., a way to show support for the town, our medical community, and our Number of Nonprofits participants, who are raising funds that will be needed now more than ever.”

Other aspects of the event will not take place this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Falmouth Track Festival, which is usually held the Saturday before the race.

However Ghelfi said there might still be a virtual family fun run.

Among the ways in which the race will show commitment to nonprofit partners and the community through the “At-Home Edition” include:

Purchasing a total of $25,000 worth of gift cards from businesses throughout Falmouth to randomly award to participants.

Falmouth Road Race, Inc., will donate $5,000 to Cape Kid Meals, the “grab-and-go” meals program for students.

Proceeds from the “At-Home Edition” will allow annual scholarships to be awarded to high school seniors who are Falmouth residents.

Nonprofit charity program partners will continue to receive support, including free registration for those running for a charity who raise a required minimum dollar amount for that organization.

“Running at home, together but apart, is the best way for all of us to show that we care about Falmouth – the town, its people, the race, and its tradition – in 2020,” continued Ghelfi.

“Tommy Leonard wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Though there will be no race winners this year, participants are encouraged to share a photo and finish time for their run on social media.

Registration will open Monday, May 18, and the first 5,000 to enter will be guaranteed a spot in the 2021 Falmouth Road Race.

For more information on the Falmouth Road Race, click here.