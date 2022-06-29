Falmouth Select Board Votes to Remove Julian Suso as Town Manager

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth select board has moved ahead with the removal of Julian Suso from the town manager position after a vote on Monday.

The board met in executive session before Vice Chair Onjalé Scott Price made the motion with member Samuel Patterson as second.

“I motion to remove the town manager pursuant to C5-10F of the Falmouth town charter to be effective July 12, 2022,” said Scott Price.

All members were in favor, except for Edwin Zylinski II who abstained from voting.

According to the town charter, Suso’s salary is to be paid for a period of sixty days after the vote effecting removal from office.

The board had given Suso a three-year contract in 2021, but later expressed concern over his relationship with residents as well as what they said were failures to carry out board policies.

At a hearing last week, Suso defended his work as town administrator and highlighted his successes raising the town’s bond rating as well as completing other initiatives.