FDA Advisers Recommend Updating COVID Booster Shots for Fall

June 29, 2022

Courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – Advisers to the U.S. government are recommending that COVID-19 booster shots used this fall be modified to better match more recent variants of the coronavirus.

A final decision from the Food and Drug Administration is expected within days, and it will have to set the exact recipe for the change.

Pfizer and Moderna tested shots updated against the omicron mutant that surged last winter. But those shots are already somewhat outdated, with relatives of omicron now the main threat.

Advisers said they have no crystal ball for what might spread this fall.

By Lauren Neergaard and Matthew Perrone, Associated Press

