You are here: Home / NewsCenter / FDA Expands Pfizer COVID Booster, Opens Extra Dose to Age 16

FDA Expands Pfizer COVID Booster, Opens Extra Dose to Age 16

December 9, 2021

Courtesy of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters, opening a third dose of Pfizer’s vaccine to people as young as age 16.

The U.S. and many other nations already urge adults to get a booster to pump up their immunity months after initial vaccination. In the US, the Pfizer vaccine is the only option for children and teenagers.

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday cleared an extra dose for those ages 16 and 17, but there’s one more step: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must recommend they get a booster.

It’s not clear if younger teens will need one.

By Lauran Neergaard and Matthew Perrone, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 