You are here: Home / NewsCenter / FDA Panel Endorses Booster Shot for J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

FDA Panel Endorses Booster Shot for J&J COVID-19 Vaccine

October 15, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A panel of U.S. health advisers has endorsed booster doses of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

The Food and Drug Administration panel said Friday that the booster should be offered at least two months after immunization but didn’t suggest a firm time.

The FDA isn’t bound by the vote but its ultimate decision could help expand the nation’s booster campaign.

Booster doses of Pfizer’s vaccine began last month for people at high risk of COVID-19, and the FDA advisory panel has recommended the same approach for Moderna.

In contrast, the panel backed boosters for anyone 18 and older who received the J&J vaccine.

By MATTHEW PERRONE and LAURAN NEERGAARD, The Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 