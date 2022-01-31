State and Federal Officials Discuss Cape Cod Canal Replacement Funding

HYANNIS – Federal and state officials recently convened at a meeting hosted by Senator Ed Markey, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Congressman William Keating to discuss the future of the Bourne and Sagamore bridges.

The gathering followed the enactment of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, the Federal Highway Administration, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were present for the meeting.

The bill includes nearly $35 billion in competitive grant programs, and $17 billion in direct funding for the USACE, who has owned and maintained the bridges since the 1930s.

“After years of hard work and preparation, the bipartisan infrastructure law finally provides a path forward for replacing the Cape Cod Bridges,” said a joint statement from Markey, Keating and Warren.

“This is our moment, and we’re proud to have helped create various funding sources that can now allow us to deliver two new bridges to the Cape and islands.”

“Today’s agency meeting is a big step forward for developing the joint action plan we’ll need to take advantage of these historic opportunities,” they said.

“And we thank MassDOT, the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army for civil works, the Army Corps, and Federal Highways for their ongoing collaboration. “

During the meeting, the Army Corps committed to obtaining as much federal grant funding as possible as the project moves forward, with MassDOT committing to provide its support and work on joint applications where possible.

Federal Highway Administration officials confirmed their eligibility for funding through initiatives such as the Bridge Investment Program under the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“This is a great example of a whole of government effort – federal and state – to protect public safety and contribute to the Nation’s economy,” said Michael L. Connor, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

“It is a priority of the Army to work with the Federal Highway Administration and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to ensure the Cape Cod Canal Bridges project moves forward,” he said.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter