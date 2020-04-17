Federal Government Awards $26 Million to Cape and Islands Airports

HYANNIS – Airports across the Cape and Islands are receiving money from the federal government under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.

Barnstable Municipal Airport in Hyannis is receiving nearly $18 million, with Provincetown Municipal Airport getting over $1 million and $30,000 to Chatham Municipal Airport.

On the islands, Martha’s Vineyard Airport is receiving $1.2 million and Nantucket Memorial Airport is getting $6.2 million.

Around $10 billion has been set aside by the Trump Administration for commercial and general aviation airports in the newly created CARES Act Airport Grant Program.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The funding supports continuing operations and replaces lost revenue due to the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money can be used for airport capital expenditures, operating expenses and debt payments.

“Thank you to the dedicated men and women from the FAA’s Office of Airports for creating an entirely new program in record time to assist airport sponsors in desperate need of these funds,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.