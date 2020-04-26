Federal Government Grants Cape Air’s Exemption Request

HYANNIS – The U.S. Department of Transportation has granted a request from Cape Air for exemption of service obligations included in the CARES Act.

Cape Air services at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York will be reduced as a way to provide the airline with flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, as small airlines attempt to preserve capital.

Cape Air is still obligated to complete trips essential for critical needs during the pandemic, but the approval of the request provides the airline with relief.