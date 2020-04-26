You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Federal Government Grants Cape Air’s Exemption Request

Federal Government Grants Cape Air’s Exemption Request

April 26, 2020

Courtesy of Cape Air

HYANNIS – The U.S. Department of Transportation has granted a request from Cape Air for exemption of service obligations included in the CARES Act.

Cape Air services at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York will be reduced as a way to provide the airline with flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic, as small airlines attempt to preserve capital.

Cape Air is still obligated to complete trips essential for critical needs during the pandemic, but the approval of the request provides the airline with relief.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 