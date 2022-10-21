FEMA Awards $33M to State for COVID Costs

HYANNIS – Massachusetts has received over $33 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency recently for costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the total funds received, $7 million is for testing costs, while $26 million is for administrative expenses from managing a FEMA grant program.

The bulk of the funds cover costs for sheltering and providing meals to vulnerable individuals.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Massachusetts with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich in a statement.

“Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

To date, the state has received more than $1 billion from FEMA for COVID expenses.