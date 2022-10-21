You are here: Home / NewsCenter / FEMA Awards $33M to State for COVID Costs

FEMA Awards $33M to State for COVID Costs

October 21, 2022

Patient being tested at the Cape Cod Healthcare drive-thru facility at Cape Cod Community College early in the pandemic.

HYANNIS – Massachusetts has received over $33 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency recently for costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Of the total funds received, $7 million is for testing costs, while $26 million is for administrative expenses from managing a FEMA grant program.

The bulk of the funds cover costs for sheltering and providing meals to vulnerable individuals. 

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist Massachusetts with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich in a statement. 

“Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

To date, the state has received more than $1 billion from FEMA for COVID expenses.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 