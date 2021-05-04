FEMA Offers Funeral Assistance for Families of COVID Victims

HYANNIS – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing financial assistance for COVID-related funeral expenses for those who lost loved ones due to the virus.

To be eligible, the death must have occurred in the United States.

The applicant must also be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020, though the deceased person does not have to meet this criteria.

The applicant must have a death certificate that indicates that the death was due to COVID-19, as well.

The agency is only taking applications over the phone at (844) 684 6333 from 9 am to 9 pm EDT, Monday through Friday.

Multilingual services are available.

No end date is set for the application period, which FEMA said should encourage individuals not to rush or worry that they will run out of time to register for assistance.

Certain documentation is required. More details on the documentation can be found here.

The documentation can be submitted online after the registration process.