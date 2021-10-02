Fewer Massachusetts Students Test Positive for Coronavirus

BOSTON (AP) — The number of students in Massachusetts public schools who tested positive for the coronavirus in the past week was down slightly from the previous week, but more staff members contracted the disease.

According to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the number of positive cases among students for the week that ended Wednesday was 2,054, down from 2,236 the previous week.

However, the number of faculty and staff cases rose to 345 from 318 the previous week.

The Associated Press