Fire Officials Preach Fire Safety As Open Burning Season Takes Effect

BARNSTABLE – In response to a busy fall fire season and the wildfires raging in California, state officials are urging residents to heed local and state restrictions on open burning as the open burning season takes effect.

Although the practice is prohibited year-round in many towns, open burning is permitted in many municipalities, including Barnstable, Brewster, and Yarmouth, from January 15 through May 1 for those who obtain lawful permits.

Per state rules, those with a permit may conduct burning activities from 10 am to 4 pm as long as they remain at least 75 feet from dwellings and populated areas, operators maintain vigilance over the material being burned, and air pollution is not put at risk.

It is essential that adults tend to the fire throughout its duration and keep tools on hand to extinguish the flames if necessary.

“Open burning season begins January 15 in communities where it is allowed,” said State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine. “Even where burning is authorized, a permit from your local fire department is always required in advance, and it’s your responsibility to be able to extinguish the fire on a moment’s notice.”

“For two years in a row,” he said, “Massachusetts residents have lost their lives when they couldn’t contain their fires – please make safety a priority when burning.”

Burned waste is subject to agricultural restrictions. Permitted agricultural waste includes brush, cane, driftwood, raspberry stalks, infected bee hives, and more.

Items deemed unlawful include leaves, grass, hay, tires, and construction materials.

Accelerants such as gas and kerosene are prohibited in all cases.

Those who burn unlawfully or allow a fire to grow out of control may be held liable for firefighting costs and may face fines or jail time.