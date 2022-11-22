Fire Officials Urge Caution While Cooking for Thanksgiving

HYANNIS – As the time comes to prepare Thanksgiving dinner, fire officials urge those who are cooking this holiday to use caution in the kitchen.

According to officials at the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for kitchen fires, outpacing a normal day of the year by over 200%.

Experts urge people to never leave food unattended that is cooking on the stove and always keeping children a safe distance.

Turkey fryers that use oil are one of the leading causes of burns and structure fires during the holidays and officials said a safer alternative is to purchase a fried turkey, or use an appliance that does not use oil.

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.Com News Center