Gillette Stadium to be Used as Mass Vaccination Site

HYANNIS – As COVID-19 vaccinations ramp up for first-responders as part of Phase 1 of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, Governor Charlie Baker announced that the state’s first mass vaccination site will be located at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium.

He thanked first-responders who have already received the vaccination, saying that those who have been inoculated are protecting not only themselves, but those they live with and come into contact with every day.

“We’re also grateful to all the volunteers who are working here. There are 280 volunteer and medical students certified to administer vaccines for first-responders and later to others, and in the first few days been an overwhelmingly positive response from first-responders to get vaccinated,” said Baker.

“The challenge, we hope, will be keeping up with the demand.”

Baker said that the vaccinations improve safety for the entire community, as it makes first-responders able to do their job more safely and effectively.

Police officers, fire fighters, and EMS are included in Phase 1 of the state’s distribution plan, after COVID-facing healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff.

The state is also working to open mass vaccination sites across the Commonwealth to more quickly and efficiently distribute vaccines.

The first of these sites will open at Gillette Stadium, with first doses beginning on January 14 for staff doing first-responder vaccinations, then opening for first-responders and other eligible individuals on January 18.

Baker said that the site expects to administer 300 vaccines per day at first and eventually build up to 5,000 vaccines per day.

The Baker-Polito Administration said that Cambridge Innovation Center (CIC) Health will operate the site, with Brigham & Women’s Hospital as the medical director and Fallon Ambulance supporting the clinical staffing.

Appointments will be made through mass.gov/COVIDvaccine and CIC Health’s website at cichealth.com/vaccines.

“These vaccines are safe and effective, and millions of doctors, nurses and healthcare workers are getting vaccinated across our country. This is a huge step forward in our fight and we are progressing through our vaccine plan as we hoped we would,” said Baker.

The next group to begin vaccinations will be the congregate care community, which Baker said will begin in the coming days.