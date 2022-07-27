Fishing Derby Raises Awareness for Veteran Suicide Prevention

BOURNE – The “Fishing for the Mission 22” event will kick off this Friday at the Cape Cod Canal to raise money and awareness for veteran suicide prevention.

Founder Harold Skelton said community support has been integral to getting the first-annual fishing derby off the ground, including the grand prize fishing rod donated by GW Customs.

“The community support is what kept me motivated through this whole process, to keep pushing the limits of how big I could make it. Without the public and community there is no Fishing for the Mission 22 to do this derby,” said Skelton.

The derby honors the memory of Master Sergeant Cliff Wagner, who Skelton served alongside in the military. His family was flown out for the derby through money raised by another event held earlier this month.

“This is going to be a derby that I’m going to honor him every year with. That’s what one of my big mission statements is going to be. Every derby I have is going to be to honor a different veteran who lost his life that had a big passion for fishing,” said Skelton.

Registration can be done at the VFW in Bourne or through Skelton’s Lure Company, the host of the event.

