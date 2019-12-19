Flavored Tobacco Sales Banned by Chatham Health Board

CHATHAM – The Chatham Board of Health recently passed a ban of the retail sale of all flavored tobacco products.

The ban is scheduled to go into effect on January 1.

Chairman John Beckley said this revision closes a prior loophole in the town’s laws that allowed flavored tobacco sales in smoke shops.

“So this means that we can have as many tobacco shops in town as people want to apply for, but none of them will be able to sell any flavored tobacco products, of any type,” Beckley said.

Menthol cigarettes, along with cigars, chewing tobacco, and vaping products with flavoring, are all included in the new ban.

Younger community members are the target of these products, Beckley said.

“The recurring theme here is that the menthol, as well as the other flavors, are designed to pull in the young user,” he said.

This ban comes on the heels of the state-wide law that will be implemented on June 1.

Governor Charlie Baker signed legislation that limits flavored tobacco sales to licensed bars. The products will also have to be consumed on-site. Smoking bars are not allowed in Chatham under the town’s new law.