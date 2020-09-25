Food Security a Major Focus on Cape Cod as Pandemic Continues

BARNSTABLE – Food security was the major topic of this week’s Cape Cod Reopening Task Force meeting.

Insecurity with food amid the coronavirus pandemic is a concern for government leaders at both the local and state levels.

Feeding America is anticipating a 59% increase in food insecurity among the eastern Massachusetts region due to the virus outbreak, while State Senator Julian Cyr added that the number of those in need of additional food security in Barnstable County along is expected to rise by more than 70%.

Christine Menard with the Family Pantry of Cape Cod explained that around 10% of the population on the Cape typically experiences food insecurity, which equals about 28,000 people.

“It cuts across the entire population,” Menard said during Thursday’s call, “whether you’re a senior, or young, or families.”

Due to concerns about the pandemic, Menard said that mobile pantry efforts and curbside pickups have been utilized in order to safely provide food security.

A satellite pantry will also be open for three days a week at Cape Cod Community College for those associated with the school beginning shortly.

Executive Director of the Falmouth Service Center Kerin Delaney said that her team has also utilized outdoor food distribution practices in a safe manner.

That, mixed with partnerships with senior centers and other local organizations, has led to the center serving over 500 households across the greater region.

“If there is a silver lining out of the pandemic, it’s just the incredible collaboration,” Delaney said.

Delaney added that one of their partnerships is with the Falmouth Farmer’s Market, as residents can grow produce to be donated and given out to those in need.