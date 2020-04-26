Food4Vets Reaches 1 Million Meals

SANDWICH – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation continues to provide support to the local military community through their Food4Vets program during the coronavirus outbreak.

The program will allow for active duty military members as well as military families to pick up cases containing two weeks of food.

Former Yarmouth Deputy Police Chief Steven Xiarhos and other volunteers with Big Nick’s Ride have supported the cause.

“It’s an amazing program, it’s a bunch of great volunteers from all over Cape Cod and now Massachusetts,” said Xiarhos.

Food4Vets has already donated over 1,000,000 meals.

Attendees are asked to stay inside their vehicles and allow volunteers to load their car, to promote social distancing.

Xiarhos said the biggest need for the program is fuel for deliveries and donations that can be made at the foundations website. Attendees also must register at the foundation’s website.

https://massmilitarysupportfoundation.org/

Food4Vets takes place at Sandwich High School every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Food4Vets will be at Nauset High School from 10 a.m. to 12p.m. on April 29th

“These veterans went to war for us, and now during these challenging times, we need to go to war for them,” said Xiarhos.