Forum to Address Pandemic’s Lingering Mental Health Needs

June 8, 2021

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Cape Cod Foundation is holding a virtual forum next week to address the lingering mental health needs of area residents even as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs.

“Mental and Behavioral Health Across Cape Cod” is scheduled for June 17 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Foundation President Kristin O’Malley said in a statement that for many people, social isolation, feelings of uncertainty, emotional and physical loss, and the inability to access care have increased over the past year due to the pandemic.

The free event is open to all; to register, visit the foundation’s website by clicking here.

