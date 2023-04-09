Free Health Screenings Offered on Outer Cape

ORLEANS – Free health screenings are being offered on the Outer Cape.

The Buy Fresh Buy Local Cape Cod program, a part of the Cape Cod Cooperative Extension, has partnered with nurses across Barnstable County to provide free glucose checks and blood pressure readings through June in Eastham, Orleans, Provincetown, Truro, and Wellfleet.

Nutrition education resources will also be provided at these weekly clinics, which are being supported by money from the state level.

The initiative was launched following feedback from a recent assessment of local health, according to Barnstable County officials.

The study determined that there has been a need for more primary care providers regionwide as well as expanded access to basic screenings and nutrition education.

The screenings are open to everyone and do not require any sign-ups or co-payments. A full list of clinics can be found by clicking here.