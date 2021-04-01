You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Fundraiser Benefitting COVID Relief to be Held in April

Fundraiser Benefitting COVID Relief to be Held in April

April 1, 2021

Courtesy of The Arc of Plymouth and Upper Cape Cod

PLYMOUTH – An online auction fundraiser will be held from April 8 to April 10 to benefit The Arc of Plymouth and Upper Cape Cod’s COVID Relief Fund.

Money will be raised during the virtual event to benefit residents and families throughout the region.

Funding had previously been raised through the organization’s golf tournament, but the virtual auction is aimed to accomplish that same goal while keeping people safe amid the pandemic.

The Arc of Plymouth and Upper Cape Cod provides vital services and resources to those with autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and brain injuries.

For more information, visit The Arc of Plymouth and Upper Cape Cod’s website by clicking here.

