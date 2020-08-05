Shark Conservancy Launches Gills Club App

CHATHAM – The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has launched a new app for their Gills Club.

The Gills Club provides STEM education resources for girls looking to learn more about ocean and shark sciences. Women in the field across the world are connected with girls to share their knowledge and provide experience.

The app features information about various species of sharks, activities, projects, and more.

The app can be downloaded on the Apple Store and Google Play for free. To learn more, visit the conservancy’s website by clicking here.