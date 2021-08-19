You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Gov. Issues Vaccine Mandate for Executive Department Workers

August 19, 2021

Gov. Charlie Baker demonstrating mask wearing during the state’s MaskUpMA campaign.

BOSTON (AP) — Tens of thousands of state workers in Massachusetts will need to prove they’re fully inoculated against COVID-19 by October or risk losing their jobs.

Gov. Charlie Baker said Thursday all executive department employees will need to provide vaccine proof by Oct. 17.

Meanwhile, the Baker administration also announced Thursday the latest winners of the state’s $1 million lottery and $300,000 scholarship giveaway for vaccinated residents.

And a number of theaters in Massachusetts and Rhode Island will be requiring patrons to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test to attend indoor performances.

By PHILIP MARCELO, The Associated Press
