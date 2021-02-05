Baker Expresses Hope as COVID Numbers Continue Falling

HYANNIS- Governor Charlie Baker is easing some restrictions as COVID-19 numbers continue to fall.

Businesses that were limited to 25% capacity can go to 40% starting on Monday, February 8.

Most other restrictions will remain in place for the time being.

Last Tuesday, February 2, about 1.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Commonwealth.

Almost 700,000 doses have been administered throughout the state at this time.

Currently, there are 125 vaccination sites open in the Commonwealth.

Baker hopes to have that number up to at least 165 by the middle of February.

He also discussed the topic of aid for businesses.

Legislation from the state putting aside $720 million for businesses struggling from the virus is said to be the “largest program of its kind in the country.”

Almost $174 million in grants will be going to additional businesses to assist with things such as payroll and utilities in the coming days.

The governor sounded hopeful about the Commonwealth’s progress saying, “We’re going to remain focused on continuing to stop the spread, rolling out and expanding our vaccine capacity, and reopening our economy. People’s work is paying off on this one.”

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter