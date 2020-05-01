Governor Baker Orders Use of Masks or Face Coverings in Public

HYANNIS – An order requiring the use of masks or face coverings in public places where residents cannot socially distance themselves from others has been issued by the Baker-Polito Administration.

The state-wide order will go into effect on May 6 and will supersede any previous issued guidance on face mask usage in the Commonwealth.

The order applies to all workers and customers of essential businesses and organizations that are currently open to the public, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, and other retail stores.

Those on public transportation services must also wear a mask or face covering.

A face covering includes anything covering the nose and mouth, including a mask, scarf, or bandana.

Young children under the age of two, people with difficulty breathing, or those who are unable to remove cloth masks without assistance should not wear one.

Instructions on how to make a cloth mask are available at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.