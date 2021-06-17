You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Governor Unveils Plan to Spend $2.8B in Federal Relief Funds

June 17, 2021

Gov. Charlie Baker

HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has announced his plan to spend nearly $3 billion in federal pandemic-relief funds to support homeownership, economic development, job training, health care and infrastructure with a focus on populations and areas that suffered the most from COVID-19.

Baker said Thursday the spending will help jump-start the post-pandemic economic recovery.

The announcement was made in Haverhill.

The plan devotes $1 billion to funding homeownership and housing priorities, to spur home building and reduce barriers to homeownership.

The plan requires legislative approval.

Associated Press

