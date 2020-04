HYANNIS-The COVID-19 Relief Fund for Individuals has been launched by the Mass Cultural Council in order to aid creative individuals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Grants of $1,000 will be provided to individual artists, humanists, teachers, and scientists who have lost work and income due to the outbreak of the virus.

Applications are due on April 22 at 11:59 p.m. To learn more, including how to apply, visit the council’s website by clicking here.