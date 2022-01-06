You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Dennis Planning Groundbreaking for New Fire Station

January 6, 2022

Dennis Firefighters/CWN

DENNIS – A groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Thursday, January 13, as construction on the Fire Station 2 project in Dennis begins.

The initial proposal for a new station along Paddocks Path was given the green light back in 2020 by town meeting voters.

Residents gave near-unanimous approval to provide nearly $15 million for the project last month, along with an exemption related to that funding.

Town officials said the new station will offer proper response times and services to the local community and their needs.

The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. at 350 Paddocks Path. More information can be found on the town’s website.

