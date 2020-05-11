Habitat for Humanity Continuing to Plan for the Future Remotely Amid Pandemic

YARMOUTH – Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod continues to plan remotely for the future, despite much of their operation being shut down during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The closed construction sites in Mashpee, Brewster, and Wellfleet represent 10 homes under construction or close to completion.

In addition, nine homes are scheduled for wall-raisings this fall and several others are in various stages of pre-development and planning.

Prior to the shutdown, Habitat Cape Cod hired two staff members to continue to meet the growing need for affordable homes.

Ginny Irving was brought on as the new Director of Resource Development, and Peter Brooks was chosen to fill the newly formed position of Finance Director.

Irving has spent most of her professional life in the nonprofit world raising money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Family Continuity, Cape Cod Academy, and HopeHealth.

Brooks is a management consultant and founded his own practice, Four Bays Consulting Group, after holding management and consulting roles at IBM, and several startups.

Brooks formerly served two terms as Habitat treasurer and is currently a member of the Habitat Cape Cod Finance and Re-Store Committees.

Additionally, grants from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston, submitted by Cape Cod 5, were approved for Habitat’s construction of a ten-home neighborhood in Falmouth, and a six-home project in Harwich.

“This is definitely a challenging time and will be for quite a while for our organization and many other non-profits,” said Habitat Executive Director, Wendy Cullinan.

“We’ve had to reschedule spring fundraising events such as our ‘Rally the Alleys’ bowling tournament, and our new ‘Home in One’ golf tournament. Years ago, our leadership planned for times like this and created an emergency fund, and with our recently approved Payroll Protection Program application we are currently able to main staff levels, and hope to continue to do so as we get through these challenging days.”

Habitat also recently installed solar arrays on all 14 homes on Paul Hush Way in Brewster.

“We build on faith, and even in these challenging times we remain positive and embrace good news,” continued Cullinan.

“Our amazing hard-working staff and board members, dedicated volunteers, and committed donors all have faith that we will get through this, and come out even stronger. We are all working toward and look forward to the day soon when we hand over the keys to the 10 families whose homes are currently under construction, after all of this, those moments will be even sweeter and more meaningful.”