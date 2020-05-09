Habitat for Humanity Online Fundraiser Raises $28,000

YARMOUTH – The first ever “Home is Everything Zoomathon”, a social distancing fundraiser hosted by Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod, has raised nearly $28,000 for the organization.

The Zoomathon raised nearly $18,000 from over 60 Habitat supporters and $10,000 was matched by the Bennett Charitable Foundation.

The virtual event allowed Habitat to safely update supporters on current builds and rescheduled events, hear from homeowners about what home means to them, connect with volunteers and donors, and share quarantine stories.

Participants were able to learn how COVID-19 has affected Habitat’s operations such as the closing of the two ReStores, the rescheduling of all fundraisers events, and the slowing of home construction.

Donations to the campaign are being accepted throughout the rest of the month.

All donors in the month of May will have the opportunity to receive a custom decorated dresser designed by staff member Peter Small.

Donors can also make a one-time gift in honor of someone they know and love.

