Harvest of Barnstable Looking for Donations to Continue Meal Program

YARMOUTH PORT – At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the Cape’s homeless population, Harvest of Barnstable is stepping up to provide meals for the St. Joseph’s Homeless Shelter.

The group is currently doing around 100 bagged lunches over the weekends and depends on the help of volunteers and food donations.

Some of Harvest’s volunteers are older and have had to self-quarantine to protect themselves from the virus.

The group is reaching out to the community for help in continuing to offer the meals.

They are looking for food items like granola bars, small packages of snacks and gift cards to grocery stores.

Those who wish to donate are asked to call 508-362-4595 to arrange a time to drop off the donation.

For more information, go to harvestofbarnstable.com.