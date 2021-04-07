Harwich Officials Continue to Urge Covid-19 Caution

HARWICH – Despite more residents receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, Harwich, much like many other Cape communities, is still in the red as far as number of cases is concerned.

665 positive cases have been recorded in Harwich since the pandemic began, and there are currently 56 active cases.

Of the COVID tests done in the town recently, there is a 5.63% positivity rate.

The average age of those testing positive for COVID is decreasing.

At present, 42 is the average age of those who are positive for COVID-19.

The Harwich Board of Selectmen wishes to remind the public that testing is still available for the virus.

On a more encouraging note, 3,755 Harwich residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with about 6,000 having at least one dose.

“Last Tuesday the Harwich Fire Department was able to vaccinate 42 individuals in senior housing, and today they actually got to do an additional 55 individuals in their homes for the homebound,” said Harwich Public Health Director Katie O’Neill in a recent meeting with the Board of Selectmen.

Safety measures such as social distancing of 6 feet or more apart, mask use, and good hand hygiene are still encouraged.

Washing hands frequently and using hand sanitizer are good ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter