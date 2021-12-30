Harwich Issues Mask Update for Town Facilities

HARWICH – A general mask advisory for all indoor spaces as well as a face coverings requirement in public town buildings will go into effect Thursday, December 30 in the Town of Harwich.

Town Health Director Kathleen O’Neill told the board of health that several other towns, including Yarmouth, have enacted similar mask advisories or mandates in town buildings or other public spaces following the holiday.

“The governor did make an announcement last week that there is now a winter advisory in place regarding face coverings and they are recommending that anyone vaccinated or not wear masks while in public,” said O’Neill.

Board members were supportive of the mask advisory which they said would help reduce new COVID case numbers as the holiday season wraps up.

Board member Kevin DuPont said more strict mask policies would likely cut the spread of the virus down further, but there are several obstacles.

“I would love to say that everybody should wear them at all town spaces but I think at this point still that’s asking to have a little mini riot on your hands, but I think an advisory is well in its rightful place, absolutely. I wish we could do more but I don’t see that being realistic yet,” said DuPont.

O’Neill added that the town likely didn’t have the staff to enforce such a policy, regardless.

The board unanimously approved the policies.