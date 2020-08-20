Harwich Extends Face Covering Order to Town Meeting

HARWICH – Officials in Harwich have voted to expand their mask mandate to include the upcoming Town Meeting.

The Board of Health recently issued an emergency order to require face coverings to be worn at all times, even while people are social distancing, along Route 28 between Lower County Road and Bank Street.

The requirement came after a slight increase in coronavirus cases.

Now, the order will apply to Town Meeting on September 26 at Monomoy Regional High School.

Health Director Meggan Eldredge said during a recent meeting that while the Town Meeting will be moved outdoors to the school’s football field, protection measures still have to be taken.

“This was thought about proactively thinking forward to Town Meeting,” Eldredge said, “when we’ll have potentially hundreds of people on the grounds of the school.”

The order calls for face coverings to be worn at the school’s parking lot and grounds. Masks can only be removed when people are seated six feet or more away from those who are not a part of their immediate households, or if they are recognized to speak while at the microphone.

Proper exceptions will be made by the town, Eldredge explained, for those who have specific medical needs in order to make all attendees comfortable coming and going from the meeting.

“There will, of course, be accessibility or accommodations for anyone who’s not able to wear a face mask or face covering because of a medical issue,” Eldredge said.

The mandate will continue to be in place until the town says otherwise.