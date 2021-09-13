Harwich Festival Brings Music And Art To Oak Street

HARWICH – The Harwich Cranberry Arts & Music Festival will be held on Saturday, September 18 and Sunday, September 19 behind the Harwich Community Center on Oak Street.

The event brings over 100 food and craft vendors, food trucks, and ten community booths.

The CranJam 2021 Music Festival will be presented by the Harwich Cranberry Festival at the same location.

The music festival will be a free rain or shine event, with ongoing performances from noon to about 7:30 pm on Saturday, and from noon to 3:00 pm on Sunday.

A tent with a wooden dance floor will be set up for the festival.

Performing musicians will include Entrain, The Catbirds and 2019 New England Music Award winner for “Female Performer of the Year” Danielle Miraglia & The Glory Junkies.

A fireworks show will begin at dark on Saturday at the end of the final set by The Catbirds.

Wine and beer will be sold during the music festival.

Parking is free for the event.

