Harwich Officials Announce Town’s First Presumptive Virus Case

March 19, 2020

HARWICH-The first presumptive case of the novel coronavirus in Harwich has been announced by town officials this afternoon.

The demographics of the case will remain anonymous, Interim Town Administrator Joseph Powers and Health Director Meggan Eldredge said in a statement, in accordance with privacy requirements. The Visiting Nurse Association has notified close contacts of the positive patient, and self-quarantine guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed.

Harwich officials said that a positive case within the town was inevitable, as testing becomes more accessible across the area. They are urging residents to maintain social distancing and good hygienic practices.

More information from the town will be provided as it becomes available on their website, which can be accessed by clicking here.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s website by clicking here.

