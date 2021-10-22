You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Harwich Town Meeting Attendee Tests Positive for COVID, Free Testing Offered

Harwich Town Meeting Attendee Tests Positive for COVID, Free Testing Offered

October 22, 2021

HARWICH – After an attendee at the recent Harwich Special Town Meeting on Monday tested positive for COVID-19, the town is organizing free testing for residents. 

Town Administrator Joseph Powers said in an emergency phone alert from the town that officials have already reached out to all close contacts of the affected individual. 

“The risk of contracting the virus from that evening is extremely low due to the advanced protective measures that we had in place,” Powers said.

The free COVID-19 testing will be provided at the Public Safety Building on Sisson Road on Tuesday, October 26 from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Harwich EMS personnel will be administering the tests.

“Due to limited test kit quantities, testing is recommended only for those individuals who attended the Special Town Meeting and wish to be tested,” Powers said.

“I reiterate that the risk of contracting the virus from the meeting is extremely low.”

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 