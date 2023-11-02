Hatches Harbor Shellfish Area Closed Pending Water Tests

PROVINCETOWN – Hatches Harbor Shellfish Area will remain closed pending clean water test results due to the persistence of seasonally heightened bacteria levels, according to Provincetown officials.

The area located between Herring Cove Beach and Race Point Beach was originally going to open November 1 to recreational shellfishing, but will now wait on results from state water testing.

Officials said the area will remain closed until cold weather has cleared the marsh of bacteria.

Hatches Harbor is the only area affected.