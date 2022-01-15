Barnstable Names New School Superintendent

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable School Committee has decided that Dr. Sara Ahern, the current head of Franklin Public Schools, will become the next school superintendent for the town.

Pending a contract negotiation, Ahern is slated to step into the role on July 1.

Ahern was one of 19 applicants and four finalists for the position. Monomoy Regional Schools Superintendent Scott Carpenter was one of those finalists.

Ahern will be taking over for Meg Mayo-Brown, who announced back in June that she wouldn’t be renewing her contract following the current school year.