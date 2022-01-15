You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Names New School Superintendent

Barnstable Names New School Superintendent

January 15, 2022

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable School Committee has decided that Dr. Sara Ahern, the current head of Franklin Public Schools, will become the next school superintendent for the town.

Pending a contract negotiation, Ahern is slated to step into the role on July 1.

Ahern was one of 19 applicants and four finalists for the position. Monomoy Regional Schools Superintendent Scott Carpenter was one of those finalists.

Ahern will be taking over for Meg Mayo-Brown, who announced back in June that she wouldn’t be renewing her contract following the current school year.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 