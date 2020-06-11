You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Healey Advises Stimulus Debit Cards are Legitimate

Healey Advises Stimulus Debit Cards are Legitimate

June 11, 2020

BOSTON – Attorney General Maura Healey has advised residents that prepaid Visa debit cards are legitimate forms of stimulus payment.

Payment from the CARES Act passed by the federal government have come in the form of these cards for many Americans, causing confusion. Reports of consumers throwing the cards out have been made, as some believe that the cards are a scam.

Healey has advised Massachusetts residents that these stimulus cards will come in an envelope with a return address of “Money Network Cardholder Services,” based in Omaha, Nebraska.

The cards can be used anywhere Visa is an acceptable form of payment and on all platforms.

For more information on these cards, visit the Attorney General’s website by clicking here.

