Healey Names Cape Cod Officials to Transition Committees

HYANNIS – Four local officials have been selected by Governor-elect Maura Healey to help with transitional efforts for her new administration.

Tom Cahir, Paul Niedzwiecki, Dorothy Savarese, and Dan Wolf were appointed to serve on different transition policy committees for Healey. All four officials serve on the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative.

Savarese, the executive chair of Cape Cod 5, and Wolf, the founder of Cape Air, will both serve on a committee addressing climate resilience and readiness.

“Our charge is to determine how we tackle the climate crisis head-on while also creating good-paying jobs, protecting our communities, and addressing climate equity and justice,” Wolf said.

Cahir, the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority administrator, will help with a transportation committee. Niedzwiecki, CEO of the Cape Cod Regional Chamber of Commerce, will serve on an economic team.

The news comes after Housing Assistance Corporation Alisa Magnotta was also appointed to one of Healey’s transition groups.

The Climate Collaborative recently hosted a forum in October that offered guidance on climate action to local communities.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter